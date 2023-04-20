Construction firm invests in sustainability as inflation pushes turnover to €317.7m

John Moran has been appointed as non-executive director at Mannok — © True Media

Construction products manufacturer Mannok has boosted its sales by 18% in 2022

Price inflation has driven a 18% increase in turnover to €317.7m for construction products manufacturer Mannok – formerly Quinn Group – in 2022.

Pre-tax profit stood at €9.6m - down 7% on 2021.

The former Quinn group business rebranded in 2020, maintaining operations on both sides of the border including headquarters in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Last year represented a period of continuing investment and progress on sustainability, which is driving commercial as well as climate change benefits, the firm said.

Investment in the businesses has totalled €90m since 2014, including €11.6m in 2022.

It has included adoption of a new combustion system removing more than 58,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year from cement production, and plans to replace diesel in its heavy-goods vehicles with green hydrogen generated on site.

Mannok is also investing in wind and solar energy, with targets set to reduce carbon emissions by 33% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

One division of the firm is involved in the manufacture of cement, concrete, quarry and aggregate products and insulation materials. Another manufactures packaging products for the all-Ireland and GB food industries.

EBITDA was stable year on year at €25.8m, reflecting a gradual pass through of rising input costs, fluctuations in the euro-sterling exchange rate and a softening of demand in response to price pressures.

Employment levels have been maintained at more than 800 staff, an increase of 150 since 2014 and placing the firm among the largest employers in the region, it said.

Liam McCaffrey, chief executive officer, said: “Operationally, our focus in 2022 was to mitigate inflationary impacts for our customers and employees and to ensure continuing momentum as inflationary pressures ease.

“Strategically, decarbonisation has been and remains a fundamental priority. During the year, in partnership with FLSmidth, we developed and implemented a new combustion system which will remove 40,000 tonnes of coal and more than 58,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from our cement production annually, equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of a mid-sized town.

“Our decarbonisation programme continues and post year-end we are progressing plans to generate green hydrogen on site, that will be used to replace diesel across over 70% of the company’s 150 heavy-goods truck fleet on a phased basis by 2035.”

Mannok also announced John Moran has been appointed as a non-executive director.

Mr Moran is founder of RHH International, chairman of Grid Finance and the Limerick Tunnel PPP and a board member of Shannon Airport Group.

He is a former secretary general of the Department of Finance, former board member of the European Investment Bank and former chair of the Land Development Agency, was appointed of Mannok.

The group was owned by Sean Quinn, once Ireland’s richest man, with a group of local businessmen stepping in to take it over when Mr Quinn’s business empire collapsed in 2014.

A period of tension around ownership culminated in the kidnap and beating of company director Kevin Lunney in 2019. Mr Lunney continued in his role after recovering from the attack and is currently operations director with Mannok.