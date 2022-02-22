Construction trade hit by labour shortages and increased costs

The construction industry here is being hit by the ability of professionals based in Northern Ireland to find better-paid work in other jurisdictions, it’s been claimed.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors’ report on construction and infrastructure found the Northern Ireland industry was in the doldrums in the final quarter of 2021, compared to the rest of of the UK.

The research, carried out with law firm Tughans, found surveyors in NI were less optimistic than elsewhere in the UK as skills shortages and material costs continue.

And Jim Sammon, a spokesman for RICS, said the skills shortages were being exacerbated by the liberties afforded by the working from home trend to professionals who are mainly office-based.

“The reality is that with the new-found ability to work from home, many construction professionals can find better paying jobs outside of NI while living in the low cost of living environment here. This is a new and challenging development for the sector.

“The long-term fix is to the skills challenge is to attract more younger people to the sector but that may be insufficient to address the immediate problem which significantly, is being reflected in expectations for a sharp uplift in wage costs over the next year.”

The research from RICS and Tughans found that construction workloads in Northern Ireland had fallen in the last quarter of 2021. In contrast, workloads were on the up in other UK regions.

Public housing was the only subsector of construction in Northern Ireland to record an increase.

In fact, the research suggested there had been two quarters in a row of contraction for the industry.

Labour shortages and rising costs were the biggest problems, and just over three-quarters of surveyors saying they were facing a shortage of quantity surveyors.

And just over 70% said there was a shortage of bricklayers.

Only 6% of surveyors in Northern Ireland expect workloads to be higher in a year’s time, compared to a UK average of 35%.

There were concerns about a continued squeeze on profit margins due to rising costs.

Mr Sammon said: “The concerns around labour and in particular, skilled labour, are just not going away, and appear to be even more acute here than elsewhere. It is very concerning that NI surveyors are less upbeat about the year ahead than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

“There is also a need for government to support the sector through, for instance greater consistency in procurement and other measures. But first and foremost, we need stable government and ministers making decisions for the benefit of the economy.”

Michael McCord, senior Partner at Tughans, said construction was facing a “very challenging environment”.

"It is very concerning that local surveyors, unlike their counterparts elsewhere in the UK, expect workloads to stagnate over the next year and profit margins to be eroded.

"The latest political instability only adds further uncertainty for the sector at a difficult time.”