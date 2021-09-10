Consumer Council slams Northern Ireland electricity supplier Budget Energy after increasing prices for third time this year

Budget Energy is to increase their prices by 18% in October.

The Consumer Council has slammed a Northern Ireland electricity supplier after increasing their prices for the third time this year.

Budget Energy, Northern Ireland’s third largest supplier, will increase prices by 18% from Friday, October 8.

This means a typical customer with a credit meter will see their bill increase by around £129 a year, while customers with a keypad (PAYG) will see an annual increase of around £128.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at The Consumer Council called it “terrible news” for around 96,000 Budget Energy customers and noted it was their third increase in seven months.

“It comes hot on the heels of significant gas price rises by SSE Airtricity and firmus energy. This combined electricity and gas increase could result in some consumers having to find around an extra £300 to put towards annual energy costs,” he said.

“Clearly this will make household budgeting more of a challenge especially for those consumers who are already experiencing financial pressures. Any customers who are struggling to pay their bill should contact Budget Energy to discuss their available options.”

The Consumer Council have advised that there will be no exit fee for customers that switch suppliers before October 8.

Mr McClenaghan added: “We are aware this increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs however we must stress the importance of consumer protection and support during times of such price increases. We will be engaging with Budget Energy to ensure they have appropriate support in place to assist consumers in vulnerable situations.”

A statement from Budget Energy said the decision was made after “significant” increases in global wholesale energy costs in recent months as well as cost issues specific to the island of Ireland.

They added that all electricity from the supplier now comes from 100% renewable sources.

Paul Kenny, general manager for Budget Energy, said: “We regret having to make further increases to our prices but electricity wholesale costs on the island of Ireland are significantly higher this year than last year. We are committed to supporting any of our customers who are having difficulties with their energy costs over the coming months. We encourage them to contact our customer service team who will treat their case sensitively and in confidence.”

Mr Kenny said there had been consistently higher wholesale electricity prices every month since last March, the highest since the introdcution of the Single Electricity Market in 2018.

He warned that it was likely that “higher than usual” prices were likely to continue for some time.

He added: “We are very concerned about the fundamental challenges facing the marketplace that need to be addressed to avoid further pricing impacts”.

The Consumer Council had offered further advice on how to switch suppliers is available from www.consumercouncil.org.uk which has a free independent energy price comparison tool, allowing customers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.

Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.

Budget Energy Customer Services can also be contacted on 0800 012 1177 or on budgetenergy.co.uk with lines open on Monday to Friday from 8am - 8pm and 11am – 4pm on Saturday.