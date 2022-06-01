Consumer recession becoming more likely as NI economist brands it a ‘slam dunk’

Energy price rises leaving rich and poor with less disposable income, making downturn likely​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the effects of energy rises on our own pockets and lifestyle could be more tangible than anything experienced through previous recessions

Man calculating his bills while his family are on the sofa

A consumer recession triggered by soaring energy prices is becoming more likely, with one economist declaring it a “slam dunk”.

Gloomy predictions were made as SSE Airtricity announced a 43% tariff increase for gas customers from next month, a response to soaring wholesale gas prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The average cost of its annual bill will hit £1,243, nearly double last year’s rate of around £626. Electricity costs are also through the roof, with a year’s electricity at main supplier Power NI up to £945 from £554 last year.

Three economists have said a consumer recession is now a lot more likely as disposable incomes dry up, hitting businesses like shops and restaurants which depend on disposable income.

The price of Brent crude oil rose above $123 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest for two months, after EU leaders agreed on a plan to block more than two-thirds of Russian imports.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the effects of energy rises on our own pockets and lifestyle could be more tangible than anything experienced through previous recessions.

Wholesale energy costs have steadied in the last few months but suppliers still have to recoup costs from the previous highs, prompting the move by SSE Airtricity, affecting 187,000 customers.

Wholesale gas costs peaked at £4.50 before Christmas, far above their typical 50p per therm level. They are now around £2 per therm.

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said he feared a recession was more likely than official forecasts had yet expressed, stating: "There’s plenty of hints certainly that a consumer recession is on the cards. What’s happening in that space is worrying... it’s developing rapidly.

“Gas price and fuel increases are forcing people to make decisions about whether or not to go ahead and buy the big ticket items that make up so much economic activity.

“It could mean you don’t go out for that meal, or you don’t change the car or buy that new season’s clothing — it’s impacting in all the consumer-facing spaces.

"We think around 70% of the economy relies on the consumer, and if that’s in difficulty, you’re relying instead on government spending, business investment and hoping that we can export to countries not affected by downturns.”

However, Mr Webb said banking and business were more robust than they had been in the last recession.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said: “It’s a slam dunk consumer recession because even though unemployment is at a low of 2.3%, we have a cost of living crisis the likes of which we haven’t experienced before.

“That on its own is bad enough, or worse than what many of us went through before.”

He said the squeeze on business from rising costs was going to become more apparent, adding: “We’ll see significant slowdown and deterioration in business conditions as inflation and energy costs bite.”

Mr Ramsey said whether economic conditions qualified as the technical definition of a recession — two consecutive three-month periods of negative growth — was irrelevant.

“The cost of living crisis and cost of doing business crisis is problematic enough and bad enough for us to be worried,” he warned.

Mass unemployment associated with previous recessions had led to devastation, yet not everyone was affected by joblessness, he explained, “but the cost of living crisis is hitting everybody, even though unemployment is at record lows.

“It used to be losing your job was the main negative in a recession whereas now that’s not the case.”

Mr Ramsey said a slowdown would bring down inflation, which hit 9% in April and is expected to hit 10% later in the year.

“The silver lining with the recession is that you would expect to see inflationary pressures come down.”

Gareth Hetherington, an economist and director at the Ulster University economic policy centre, said the labour market was in good shape with filling vacant posts one of the biggest challenges facing employers.

“These are not circumstances one associates with a recession and yet we are discussing the prospects of one," he said.

“However, whilst a recession is far from inevitable, the probability of a recession occurring has certainly increased and this is consistent with the range of forecasts issued more recently, for example from the Bank of England.

" That said, if we do move into recession it is likely to be quite mild and short-lived compared to our experience after the financial crisis.”