Consumer spending 'set to fuel 6% boost for Northern Ireland economy'

The Northern Ireland economy is today tipped for growth of nearly 6% in 2021

The Northern Ireland economy is today tipped for growth of nearly 6% in 2021 driven by a boom in consumer spending.

But the Economic Eye report from business advisors EY said the jobs market would lag behind, with recovery not expected until 2024, while price rises were also a big risk.

EY Ireland chief economist Professor Neil Gibson said that with an additional £3.8bn gathered in bank accounts by the summer, there should be economic expansion of 5.9% this year, followed by 4.1% in 2022.

And the bounce-back after a fall of 10.1% last year would usher in opportunities for growth through innovation and investment.

Prof Gibson said: "A contraction of more than 10% in 2020 would normally be expected to be accompanied by similarly adverse labour market conditions but the scale of government support has, so far, prevented such an outcome.

"Though job losses are projected later in the year, the unemployment level is not expected to reach the double-digit levels that were feared."

Job losses are expected in the autumn when the coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, at the last count supporting 106,500 jobs here, comes to an end.

Prediction: Prof Neil Gibson said he expects an economic expansion of 5.9%

EY said there would be a strong consumer recovery as wealth levels had been boosted by steady stock market and house prices.

The firm estimates that inability to spend during lockdown has built up an extra £3.8bn in domestic bank accounts. However, confidence in the jobs market and the avoidance of future lockdowns would dictate the pace of spending.

But the report warned there was a very real risk of strong inflation, bringing challenges for those on lower incomes. An increase in the cost of food or fuel would disproportionately hit people already more likely to have been worse-off due to Covid-19.

Prof Gibson added: "Rising commodity prices, extra costs associated with health guidelines and Brexit allied to high levels of government and consumer spending would usually suggest the environment is ripe for prices to go up. The hope is that this does not trigger a damaging spiral in wages and future prices, but firms and policy makers should be alive to the risk."

And he said the government would have a difficult choice over the timing of reducing business supports.

However, EY also said there could be much to gain for NI from a new era of global investment if a "mutually satisfactory solution" is reached between the UK and EU in their talks over the NI Protocol.

And with firms considering multi-site strategies to avoid one market becoming over-dominant, NI could benefit, EY said. "This presents a great opportunity for economies like Northern Ireland to capitalise on its unique access to both the UK and EU markets when seeking to attract further investment."

Michael Hall, managing partner for EY in NI, said the establishment of a new independent fiscal council for NI and the Fiscal Commission could help NI explore tax varying powers.

That, coupled with progress on city deals and freeports, meant "a new era may fast be approaching where Northern Ireland is able to plot its own unique economic course."