Consumers in pledge to 'buy local' over Christmas period

Northern Ireland consumers have vowed to help local businesses beat the economic ravages of Covid-19 this Christmas.

A new shopping survey found that a massive 98% of us are making a conscious effort to support homegrown businesses more during the pandemic.

Indeed, 71% of respondents said they were choosing to shop locally to keep small businesses afloat, with another 19% doing so in order to help protect jobs.

The results of the survey also revealed that 65% of us have already begun the annual festive shopping spree, while almost a third (32%) admitted that they leave it until the last minute.

In fact almost twice as many men (54%) than women (28%) are choosing to leave their Christmas shopping until the Eleventh Hour, the Hastings Hotels research revealed.

With just over seven weeks to go before December 25, most people who've crossed some presents off their list, started last month (57%), with an extremely well prepared 5% kicking off their shopping in July or earlier.

Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels said the hospitality industry has been through a crippling period as a result of pandemic-enforced lockdowns and she told how her company is attempting to fight back this Christmas.

"It's heartening to see so much support from the public for local businesses that have been through very tough times these past eight months," she said.

"In the run-up to the festive season, when so many businesses would normally be experiencing their busiest trading period of the year, it's never been more important for people to continue to support local.

"Whilst our seven hotels are currently closed due to the ongoing restrictions, our gift cards are once again proving to be a popular festive gift choice with our sales continuing to grow daily."

Fighting back: Julie Hastings, marketing director at Hastings Hotels

Ms Hastings said the hotel group is giving an extra £10 for every £100 spent on a gift card during the month of November.

Gift cards have no expiry date and can be used in all Hastings properties, including the group's two spas and any of the restaurants and bars.

She added: "We are also seeing a rising trend in multi-generational getaways, with families booking our hotels to spend quality time together over Christmas after a stressful year in which so many of us have spent months apart from loved ones."

According to the shopping survey, which was completed by 16,908 people, the majority of respondents (57%) said they will spend around the same amount on Christmas as last year, with most consumers preferring a mixture of in-store and online to pick up their perfect gifts.

But over a third (37%), however, admitted they will spend less.

Most people surveyed said they will miss family and friends most if restrictions continue (89%), followed by socialising and soaking up the festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the results of a separate survey show that southern Irish consumers are now spending more online than they are in high street shops due to the pandemic.

It's the first time that online consumer expenditure in the Republic has overtaken physical spending, according to the latest data from mobile money app Revolut.

The introduction of Level 5 restrictions on October 21 led the national switch to online shopping, the new data shows.

The information is based on Revolut's one million ROI customers but is thought to reflect overall spending patterns.