Contract: Software firm picked for Government plan to help build back economy

The company will provide three digital sales solutions to help users enhance their marketing and sales performance as part of the Help to Grow scheme.

The Chancellor has said the scheme will allow SMEs to embrace “the latest technology and management training, fuelling our plan for jobs by boosting productivity in all corners of the UK”.

Zymplify said it had won the contract through a “rigorous application process” and will be one of a small number of UK vendors to take part in delivering the scheme.

It will offer eligible businesses a discount of up to 50% on the costs of approved digital software including Zymplify Starter Package, Zym Lite and Zym Pro.

Michael Carlin, chief executive of the Zymplify Group, said: “From day one, our goal at Zymplify has been to help real business owners use digital technology to grow their business — a vision that is mirrored by Help to Grow Digital.

“Like the Chancellor, we believe that small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our economy. We are a small business ourselves and created Zym and Zymplify for people like us — real business owners who want to save time, save money, and grow.

“We have developed an ecosystem of three core elements — a planning framework to help users map their sales and marketing strategy, an academy to help them master digital skills and the platform to execute, manage and measure their digital campaigns.

“I believe that it is this approach that helped us become one of the few suppliers selected to deliver this fantastic programme.”

Zymplify group chief marketing officer, Debbie Rymer added: “Through the Help to Go Digital Programme, business owners will be able to catch up with the technological needs of their business and access discounted prices for tech platforms. Through Zymplify and Zym, eligible businesses will also be able to access daily live classes, digital marketing training advice and guidance to help their business save money, grow and scale fast.

“I have worked as a mentor on numerous business support programmes over the years and am also the CIM Academy course director for digital marketing techniques so have seen first-hand the positive impact good marketing and digital technology can have on a business.

“That’s why we have developed our learning academy to provide our users with the knowledge, skills and support they need to maximise their voucher and grow their business with the support of the Help to Grow Digital scheme.”