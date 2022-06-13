Contract win: Belfast company bags a major offshore windfarm project in France

A Belfast-headquartered firm has secured a deal to supply its products to a major French offshore windfarm project.

Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm will use Ridgeway Rockbags for cable stabilisation and protection.

The contract is a first for Ridgeway in the French offshore wind market, having already supplied its products to wind farms around the UK and Denmark.

It is a growing sector for the company having acquired European distribution rights to the Japanese Kyowa Filter Units (Rockbags) a year ago.

Since then, it has seen its turnover increased by 40%.

The company’s new French client will use Kyowa Filter Units for Saint Nazaire — a 480MW offshore wind farm being developed in the Loire-Atlantique region of France. It is owned by Parc du Banc de Guérande.

Once operational, the wind farm will produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 700,000 people equal to 20% of the Loire-Atlantique department annual electricity consumption.

Stephen Kane, managing director of Ridgeway said: “This project will highlight Ridgeway Rockbags as a confirmed measure for cable protection for other potential offshore wind farm developments in French waters. Given the various seabed substrates experienced for offshore wind farms in general, the industry needs new and innovative approaches like Rockbags for protecting subsea assets.

“Throughout 2022, our 4Te Rockbags are being used to stabilise and protect the array of cables linking the turbines and the CPS protection systems stabilising the cables coming out of the base of the turbines.

“Originally introduced into the UK and Europe in 2009, Ridgeway initially acquired the UK and Ireland distribution licence of the Patent protected ‘Kyowa Filter Unit’ and the business has since won numerous high profile offshore energy contracts across the UK and Europe.

“The 2021 acquisition of the European licence represents a significant opportunity with an established network of dealers and strategic stock locations. This latest partnership with the Saint-Nazaire offshore windfarm aligns with our vision to grow our footprint globally over the next decade,” Mr Kane added.

Rockbags are mainly used for protecting underwater cables and pipelines, as well as stabilising structures. The mesh bags are filled with rocks..

They are made from 100% recycled materials and have a minimum lifespan of 50 years.

Founded in 1969 in Belfast, Ridgeway began as a traditional builders’ supplier.

Through a series of acquisitions it has diversified its offering with the offshore windfarm sector one of it fastest growing markets.