Cookstown door firm Trade Mouldings opens £10m Rochdale showroom

Trade Mouldings' new 76,000 sq ft facility in Greater Manchester follows the unveiling of showrooms in Cookstown and Dublin last year.

The family-run firm specialises in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom unit doors.

Trade Mouldings' sales director Damien Connolly said: "We are already reaping the rewards of being able to service retailers across the UK and Ireland and the addition of our Rochdale showroom and distribution centre will help us meet demand.

“Our extended warehouse facilities allow us to keep sufficient stock of all our existing ranges and carry more product lines. We are delighted to be launching a series of new product ranges at the Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Exhibition at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Birmingham in March 2020.”

Trade Mouldings employs more than 150 across the UK and Ireland and has been in business for four decades.

Councillor Billy Sheerin, the Mayor of Rochdale, said he was "delighted" to attend the official opening of the facility.

“As mayor it is important to provide civic support to Trade Mouldings, who will play a vital role in our economic future. I wish the company and the new showroom huge success in the future," he added.