Cookstown firm signs foreign deals after investment

Co Tyrone company has spent over £700k on R&D

A Co Tyrone engineering firm has said investing over £700,000 in research and development has helped win new business and speed up its work in decommissioning old oil and gas plants.

Decom Engineering in Cookstown has won new business in Germany, Holland and Malaysia as a result of its new technologies in pipe cutting and coating removal.

The business specialises in providing saws and pipe-coating removal equipment to oil and gas contractors.

Now its advances have helped replace traditional pipe cutting and coating removal processes, which has saved time and reduce waste during the decommissioning of old oil and gas plants.

Founder and managing director Sean Conway said: “We are now experiencing the considerable benefits of investing in R&D to grow our business.

"We did our research, spoke with our customers and identified their future needs and utilised Invest NI R&D support and guidance to meet those needs.

“Over the last six years, we’ve invested over £700,000 in two R&D projects which have helped us create world-first technologies which are saving our customers in the offshore oil and gas sector time, whilst providing accuracy and safety."

He said its product was able to recycle downgraded oil and gas pipes into a useable product instead of scrap steel, cutting the industry’s carbon footprint and increasing value for its partners.

Economic development agency Invest NI offered £82,700 of support towards two research and development projects, as well as ICT advice.

Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI director of innovation, research and development said firms could boost their sales by investing in R&D. “Under strategic leadership, Decom Engineering is an excellent example of a company which has used sustained R&D to stay ahead of market trends, continually innovating to stay ahead of competitors and keep it relevant in the global marketplace.”

She said ramping up innovation would be vital for long-term growth following the pandemic. “History has shown that companies which invest in R&D, are better positioned to displace competitors.”

The company has been awarded a Silver Level Certificate from Innovate NI, a programme run by Invest NI to encourage businesses to be innovative.