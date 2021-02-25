Cool FM owner Bauer Media to acquire Newstalk and Today FM

Cool FM owner Bauer Media Audio is set to acquire Newstalk and Today FM in the Republic after it entered into an agreement to obtain the Communicorp Group.

Communicorp, which consist of Ireland’s only two national commercial radio stations, as well as local stations like Spin 1038, 98FM, and Spin Southwest, are to be acquired by German multimedia company Bauer.

As well as Cool FM, Bauer also owns Downtown and Downtown Country in Northern Ireland. Its 52 UK radio brands also include nine Absolute Radio stations.

It is understood the Bauer Media Audio paid approximately €100m (£86.3m) for the Communicorp group.

In 2007, Communicorp paid €200m (£173m) for Today FM, 104FM and Highland Radio, an indication of how media valuations have collapsed across the industry.

Currently, Bauer Media already owns audio businesses in seven other countries excluding Ireland, and have more than 55 million weekly listeners.

Communicorp is Ireland’s largest commercial radio group, with a weekly audience of more than 1.75 million people. Their chairperson, Lucy Gaffney, wished everyone the best with their future endeavours.

“Communicorp has been at the forefront of Ireland’s media industry for over 30 years and this agreement marks the culmination of an exciting and dynamic journey, which has enhanced and transformed radio in Ireland,” she said.

“Hundreds of incredibly talented and special people, both in front of and behind the mic, have made that journey possible and I want to thank them for their enormous contribution to the company.”

President of Bauer Media Paul Keenan also commented on the announcement, saying that “Radio is very popular in Ireland with more than 80% of the population tuning in every week.”

“Communicorp’s award-winning radio stations are reaching record listening highs, and the combination of these highly valued audiences offered alongside fast growing and innovative digital brands means they are well positioned to capitalise on the future development potential of the wider world of audio,” he said.

“This offers more choice for listeners alongside enhanced, targeted solutions for advertisers.”