Cool FM owner ‘excited’ to complete €100m takeover of Republic’s Communicorp Group

The owner of Cool FM and Downtown Radio has completed its takeover of the Republic’s Communicorp Group.

Bauer Media said the deal for Communicorp, Ireland’s biggest commercial radio operation, which has a weekly audience of 1.75 million people, was worth around €100m.

The takeover builds on the company’s position as a leading commercial radio group with more than 57 million weekly listeners across eight countries.

As well as Newstalk and Today FM, the deal includes Dublin stations Spin 1038 and 98FM, Limerick’s Spin Southwest, digital sport station Off The Ball, audio exchange audioXi and aggregated listening platform GoLoud.

Bauer Media Audio president Paul Keenan said: “Bauer Media Audio is excited to be entering the Republic of Ireland through the acquisition of such a premium business with market-leading and trusted brands.

“Its talented teams have built a strong reputation for high-quality news, entertainment, music and sport, and from this solid foundation we are passionate about the world of radio and look forward to further exploring the audio universe.”

Former Communicorp owner Denis O’Brien held a final call with staff on Monday.

He is understood to have thanked employees and singled out individual contributions to the group, including from chairwoman Lucy Gaffney and veteran presenters Pat Kenny, of Newstalk, and Ian Dempsey, of Today FM.

He also told staff it was time to lift a ban on Irish Times staff appearing on its stations.

Communicorp imposed a blanket ban on contributions from the newspaper’s employees four years ago in response to a piece by columnist Fintan O’Toole about Newstalk.

The station argued that the article suggested its management team and staff were “flagrantly, systematically and staggeringly sexist”.

Mr O’Brien said while the group had been right to take a stand, it was time to move on.

He added he hoped the new owner would have more more success in securing support for independent media from the Irish government.

Across the UK, Bauer owns 52 brands, including nine Absolute Radio stations. The magazines arm of the company owns Empire, Grazia and Heat.

Bauer Media NI is led by David Tighe, who was appointed managing director in February last year.