Coronavirus: Cafes and restaurants could reopen without serving alcohol, Michelle O'Neill suggests

Parts of Northern Ireland's hospitality sector could reopen this week with the sale of alcohol prohibited, Michelle O'Neill has said.

The deputy First Minister told the BBC the Executive was considering allowing businesses like cafes and restaurants to reopen.

However pubs and bars are expected to remain closed for at least another fortnight.

She was speaking ahead of the Executive's announcement on Monday on whether current restrictions will remain in place.

Businesses closed as part of the circuit breaker lockdown are set to reopen on November 13, but the Executive has been advised a two week extension is needed for hospitality businesses to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Sunday, Ms O'Neill said there could be "flexibility" for the easing of some restrictions and none would be kept in place longer than necessary.

"For example, close contact services, is there space for us to open those things up again from next Friday, in a very regulated way of course, on an appointment by appointment basis, a one in one out basis?" Ms O'Neill told the BBC.

"The restrictions very much focus on the hospitality sector right now so we're looking at that wide family.

"Across hospitality, you've everything from a cafe or a coffee shop, right through to a nightclub and they're two very different scenarios.

"We're looking at whether there is any space or scope there to lift some of those things in a graduated way over the course of the next number of weeks."

Ms O'Neill said the Executive wanted to get to next year without introducing any new restrictions, but indicated bars were unlikely to reopen this week.

"What we're looking at is are there ways that we can open things up perhaps without alcohol," she said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon have publicly backed extending the restrictions.

Health officials have advised the Northern Ireland Executive that Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality should be extended for another two weeks. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Belfast Chamber chief Simon Hamilton has warned extending the current restrictions could kill off Northern Ireland's town and city centres.

Mr Hamilton said a "blanket extension" to the current restrictions would cause "untold damage to jobs and disproportionately impact on the poorest in our society and women".

The former Stormont Economy Minister said at a time when businesses were traditionally preparing for their busiest period of the year they now "face huge uncertainty and the real prospect of closure and a serious number of job losses".

"It is heart-breaking to listen to people who have had the courage to follow their dream and set up a business tell you this week that they took £10 all day or didn’t see a customer until 3pm," Mr Hamilton said.

He said that the closure of pubs, restaurants and close contact services like hairdressers were having knock on effects on retailers still open.

"What I seriously see is a city centre that is on the edge with many businesses and their staff facing a dire future. What the Executive decides this week will either kill off city and town centres or give them a fighting chance."

Mr Hamilton said the chamber has been in positive discussions with the Executive and has put forward ways that businesses could reopen safely.

He also accepted the difficult position ministers were in trying to balance public health and protecting businesses.

"Working together, Belfast Chamber believes that a sensible solution is possible that breathes life back into cities like Belfast but does not damage our efforts in suppressing the spread of Covid-19," he said.