Coronavirus concerns as Northern Ireland companies cut back on facility trips

Fears expressed over supplies from China as virus spreads

Businesses in Northern Ireland have started to scale back non-essential visits to their facilities as part of a plan to manage the risk of the coronavirus (stock image)

Businesses in Northern Ireland have started to scale back non-essential visits to their facilities as part of a plan to manage the risk of the coronavirus.

It's understood that several companies who do business in China and other markets including Italy are now falling back on email, telephone and social media to conduct communications.

Several firms have also expressed a growing concern about supplies from China in case the virus is able to travel on these objects, although so far the virus has spread via live animal markets or person-to-person contact.

There are growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could reach pandemic scale as more cases emerge around the world, after it began in China.

Most infections so far have been in China but other nations like South Korea, Italy and Iran are battling the virus, which causes respiratory disease Covid-19.

One major US firm with a Northern Ireland site and extensive links in China has prohibited travel to Hubei province — where the virus originated — for all employees.

Visits to other locations in China can only take place for “business-critical” reasons and must be approved at the highest level.

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said that many local firms do receive component parts from China.

“We’ve not had anyone yet mention to us concerns about supply from China but we do know many local firms who receive components from there,” he said.

“We have though had some members begin to pull back on external parties coming to their facilities as part of emerging plans to manage risk of contagion.”

No cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency confirmed last week. A total of 35 tests for the virus have been carried out and all results have come back negative.

It was reported last week that the Northern Ireland tourism industry has been impacted by the virus, with as many as 3,000 hotel rooms cancelled by Chinese tourists between January and May.

Aodhan Connolly, director of NI Retail Consortium, said: “The coronavirus may seem like half way around the world to many people but it has real tangible effects here in Northern Ireland.

“It is estimated tourism could lose 3,000 bed nights due to tourists not travelling. That has a knock-on effect even to retailers for whom tourism is a key market, especially in high-end goods.”

Several parts of China have been placed into quarantine and flights in and out of the country have been restricted.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said none of its members had reported a problem yet.

Mark Campbell, a senior manager at Co Antrim medical testing firm Randox, said it had rapidly developed a new test for the COVID-19 strain.

“We are currently engaged with various governments worldwide to work with them on how to utilise our new expanded virus platform, incorporating COVID-19, to help their country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak,” he added.

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has warned that there is a risk of shortages on some of the retailer’s lines later in the year if factory delays in China are prolonged.

However, it said the high street giant is “well stocked with cover for several months”.