Coronavirus: Cookstown fashion designer now running up scrubs for 'heroes'

A Cookstown fashion designer has made more than 80 sets of scrubs for staff who are fighting the coronavirus in hospitals and in the community following a funding drive.

Ruedi Maguire, who creates bespoke occasion wear and wedding guest attire from his boutique RUEDI on Belfast's Lisburn Road, stepped aside from his couture work to create a rainbow of scrubs for hospital workers.

They were funded after he successfully generated £4,000 to cover the cost of material through a Go Fund Me page.

The award-winning designer said: "This fund has been set up to assist with purchasing fabric to make scrubs and other essential wear needed to help protect our health heroes.

"Our health services are the front line in the combat against this Covid-19 and need our help. Currently, they have a huge shortage in scrubs and cotton bags to place them in before leaving work."

Mr Maguire and his husband Paul have been working around the clock to ensure they can create and deliver as many scrubs as possible.

He told the Belfast Telegraph requests from hundreds of healthcare workers have been coming in daily.

He said: "To date we have made 80 sets of scrubs at a rate of 16 sets a day, which is a full roll of poly cotton fabric. I have been informed by a doctor in the City Hospital that their order with another supplier is four to five weeks away, so I will be at this until the supply has caught up with the health service."

The designer said the swap from bespoke fashion to workwear has "kept my mind in the reality we now live in".

He credits Paul for helping him ramp up his production line, adding: "Without him I wouldn't be achieving 16 a day."

After posting a picture of a mannequin clad in the scrubs in his store window on social media, Mr Maguire said he received hundreds of requests from all kinds of health workers, "from doctors to community nurses".

Mr Maguire said the support from local suppliers and other businesses at this time has been humbling.

Ruedi Maguire's Go Fund Me page can be found at gofundme.com by searching for Superheroes Wear Scrubs.