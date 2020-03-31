Coronavirus: Derry nurse stunned as kind-hearted car dealer hands over keys of vehicle for free

Mark Currie, owner of MC Autosales in Magherafelt gave a car away on Saturday after nurse said she needed one to get to work.

An NHS nurse working in Londonderry has been left stunned after a kind-hearted business owner gave her a new car for free.

Mark Currie (30) owns MC Autosales in the Ballyronan area of Magherafelt and was moved by the bravery of frontline NHS workers fighting the coronavirus to hand over the Vauxhall Astra with no charge.

“I got an email last Friday evening from an NHS nurse who needed a car to get to work in as hers was on its last legs and she was stuck,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I told her I would come in on Saturday morning and she could have a look at this car. I thought to myself I should give something back to the community.

“I just left the key on the tyre and texted her to say ‘look, if it’s any good to you take it with you and don’t worry about paying for it because you’re doing good work’.”

Shocked by the unexpected generosity, he added: “She rang me up in tears and was just delighted. That’s what it’s all about, giving something back to people who are saving lives.

“People will maybe say I’ve done this for publicity but it’s definitely not the case.

“It was just a gesture to someone who needed it at the time.”

In a Facebook post Marie said her car had been giving her "heartache" recently her car she was reliant on for work had given her.

She said when she arrived at the dealership there was no sales man available.

"So I sat for a minute then a text came through to my phone stating the car was for me without cost with the nicest message ever about the work nurses do in the NHS," she said.

"Mark I just want to thank you so much for your kindest gesture to me today I am so over the moon I can’t believe this has happened to me. Thanks a million."