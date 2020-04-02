Coronavirus: 'Dramatic reduction' in Northern Ireland's connectivity due to pandemic, says Diane Dodds

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has stated that there has been a “dramatic reduction” in connectivity in Northern Ireland as aviation and ferry companies remain in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DUP MLA was speaking at this afternoon’s Covid-19 press conference at Stormont Castle alongside Finance Minster Conor Murphy and Chief Nursing Officer Charlotte McArdle.

Ms Dodds outlined that the crisis immediately impacted the tourism and hospitality sector but due to the lack of connectivity, challenges are beginning to emerge in other parts of the country’s economy.

“Northern Ireland is reliant on our air and sea connectivity but with significant pressures on the aviation industry and on ferry companies we have seen a dramatic reduction in connectivity,” she said.

“The haulage industry is under tremendous stress with fewer return loads as a direct result of the impact of manufacturers in Great Britain.

“We need to move to ensure that domestic markets are protected.”

She added that 17,000 jobs in the province have been notified to Invest NI as being furloughed, claiming that they would have “been lost altogether”.

“This demonstrates the importance of the scheme for Northern Ireland,” she continued.

“However, greater clarity is needed from the Treasury and HMRC around the eligibility and I have been working all week to ensure that the relevant information goes out to employers.”