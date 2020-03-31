Coronavirus: Estate agent Property People offering free housing for NHS staff

NHS staff having to stay away from their families are being offered free accommodation.

An estate agent is providing free housing for NHS staff who have had to move out to protect their families from Covid-19.

Northern Ireland’s Property People is offering serviced homes to accommodate up to 20 people.

So far nine health workers have signed up.

Liz Park is a nurse with the Belfast Trust.

Having somewhere to stay means she can keep her vulnerable child safe.

She said: “It is putting them at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 regardless of the precautions we take in work.

“Having somewhere safe to stay ensures I can look after the patients under my care without any concerns of putting my family at risk.

“Without this great help I would not be able to undertake my work at this time.”

Property People director Colin Moran said he got the idea from friends in the NHS.

He said: “[They] reached out to us asking did we know of anyone with suitable accommodation locally.

“We were so touched by the sacrifice of our frontline staff are making.

“These women can’t go back to their homes and see their families for fear of spreading the virus into their own house.”

The properties will be available free of charge for at least the next eight weeks.