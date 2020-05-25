Coronavirus: Free online platform to help NI firms back to work

A new online platform will help firms from across Northern Ireland return to work and comply with major workplace changes post-coronavirus lockdown. File image posed by model

Obbi Solutions has developed Obbi Lite to deal specifically "with the challenges of restarting business after temporary closure due to Covid-19".

The company is giving Obbi Lite free to manufacturers, construction and food firms in a bid to offer "immediate help in getting staff back to work safely and effectively" as lockdown begins to ease across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Chief technical officer John Paul McCorley said: "The original Obbi platform was designed to allow employers to perform a range of essential business tasks, including on-boarding of new staff, training and compliance.

"The platform offers practical information on handwashing, PPE use, social distancing, health screening and working practises.

"Employees can be continuously tested on those regulations as well as complete daily Covid pre checks, so they understand what is required to work safely."

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, welcomed the platform. "Any initiative which demonstrably assists employers and employees as we navigate the complex and difficult times ahead will be extremely useful and must be welcomed.

"I'm particularly pleased to see that a Northern Ireland-based company has come up with such a comprehensive and extremely useful platform."