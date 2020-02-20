Coronavirus hits Northern Ireland tourist trade, but no local cases, Public Health Agency confirms

No cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

A total of 35 tests for the virus, now named Covid-19, have been carried out and all results have come back negative.

It comes after it emerged Northern Ireland's tourism industry has been impacted by the virus, with as many as 3,000 hotel rooms cancelled by Chinese tourists between January and May.

A visit to China by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has also been cancelled due to the outbreak, which has so far killed more than 2,000 people and infected more than 72,000.

Several parts of China, where the virus originated, have been placed into quarantine and flights in and out of the country have been restricted.

Earlier this week it emerged that two passengers from the Republic who were on board a cruise ship docked in Japan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the two people are currently being treated in hospital in Japan. Four other Irish citizens were on board the ship.

The National Trust has said it has seen a "significant decrease" in Chinese visitors at the Giant's Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede as a result of the coronavirus.

It said that the Chinese market is the fourth highest visitor market for the Giant's Causeway.

But since January 27, when the ban on group travel was introduced, 40 groups have cancelled and the trust said it currently has Chinese groups cancelling until the end of April 2020.

Max Bryant, general manager, said: "This is a significant portion of our visitors at this time of year and obviously, like everyone else, we are concerned, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Titanic Belfast said it was "monitoring" the situation, but that it had not been too affected by the reduction in Chinese tourists so far, despite Tourism Ireland estimating 100,000 visited Ireland in 2018.

Janice Gault, NI Hotels Federation CEO, said that the current Chinese cancellations "represent under 1% of monthly room trade".

Meanwhile, a Co Tyrone runner who won't be able to enter the Tokyo Marathon as a result of the coronavirus outbreak has been left disappointed and out of pocket.

John McCann (71) was due to depart from London for Tokyo this time next week as part of a 60-strong team from Ireland in order to take part in the March 1 race.

However, race organisers made the decision to restrict the event to just over 200 elite athletes, leaving John and the amateur Ireland contingent off the list.

They also confirmed entrants would be able to defer their entry until next year, however the entry fee for next year's race would still be required and no refund from this year will be provided.

Mr McCann said his deepest disappointment was that the organisers waited until only Monday of this week before informing them.