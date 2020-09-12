Coronavirus: It could take years for Northern Ireland's economy to recover, says Dr Esmond Birnie

Northern Ireland faces years of economic rebuilding if it's to return to pre-pandemic levels of activity, an economist has said.

Dr Esmond Birnie of Ulster University Business School spoke as figures showed UK GDP was up 6.6% in July - down from 8.7% in June.

And the senior economist said Northern Ireland's performance was likely to be tracking that of the UK.

He also said the GDP figures were vindication for the NI Executive's decision to impose localised restrictions to contain the further spread of Covid-19 -instead of risking the economic impact of another general lockdown.

While lower than June, July's growth was still above May expansion of 2.4%.

Dr Birnie said: "If we assume broadly similar trends are happening here in the NI regional economy - the available "timely" data such as unemployment levels, business confidence surveys and numbers furloughed all suggest it is unlikely NI is performing better than the UK trend - then the implications for the local economy are that it is going to be a long climb-back to regain the levels of output we had prior to lockdown. Such recovery could take years.

"The data on GDP are one possible justification for the policy approach to containing the virus outlined by the Executive on Thursday: instead of a general NI lockdown, which had such a large economic impact, we now have restrictions relating to social gatherings in specific localities."

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said GDP increased for the third consecutive month in July after lockdown restrictions eased further, but remained 11.7% below pre-virus levels.

A consensus of analysts predicted a 6.8% month-to-month increase.

Figures showed that the economic rebound decelerated after the UK had reported 8.7% growth in June.

The ONS said the UK has now clawed back around half of the output it lost after the pandemic fully hit the economy.