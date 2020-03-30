Coronavirus job threat at Northern Ireland local newspapers a huge blow, says McCann

Journalism has a vital public role during the coronavirus crisis, a political representative has said.

Eamonn McCann, a People Before Profit councillor and journalist, said factual information was needed now more than ever.

It comes after several Northern Ireland newspapers suspended publication in recent days.

The Bangor Spectator, the Newtownards Chronicle and the Mourne Observer will close for several weeks. Newsquest, one of the UK's biggest local news providers and owners of The Impartial Reporter, announced that it intends to put a significant number of employees on leave.

Mr McCann, a member of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said: "It is a sad irony that the threat to jobs in journalism is higher now than ever.

"The fall in demand for products of all sorts has seen advertising revenue plummet. Widespread lay-offs are threatened.

"This comes on top of a series of blows in the past few years. The NUJ has fought hard to protect members. But against a bleak economic background, it hasn't been possible to prevent redundancies."

Mr McCann fears the "hammer-blow" of the coronavirus pandemic has now put some other titles at risk.

He added: "Many people can be sharply critical of the local media, but at the same time value what they do. A community which loses a local paper will be poorer as a result."