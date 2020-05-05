Coronavirus lockdown: Hagan Homes resumes working on eight of its sites following review

One of Northern Ireland's biggest homebuilders has announced it has resumed work on eight building sites after shutting them at the start of lockdown in March.

Hagan Homes said it is back on site in Belfast, Carrickfergus, Antrim and Lisburn.

Founder and chairman James Hagan said: "Hagan Homes stopped construction on all of its sites at the end of March as we wanted to protect our contractors and their staff.

"Government advice was that construction sites could remain open if they were outdoor and if social distancing takes place - this advice hasn't changed.

"I have reviewed the construction phases at all of our sites and, working closely in partnership with our contractors, have determined schedules of work that can be safely progressed, whilst adhering to strict social distancing."

Work has now resumed on its Belfast housing developments Seventy Six South and Thirty Three South in south Belfast.

In north Belfast, it's back on site at Thirty Three North, as well as lifting tools to resume work at Rose Garden in Dunmurry, Ballyveigh in Antrim, The Tides in Carrickfergus and two sites in Lisburn, Thaxton Village and Wallace Gate.

The company said it's complying with guidance from industry body the Construction Employers Federation, as well as the government guidance on social distancing.

Personal protective equipment will also be made available to anyone accessing the sites.

It has also launched virtual showhome viewings using video platform Zoom.