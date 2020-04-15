Coronavirus lockdown sees Easter shopper numbers plummet across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland shopper numbers plummeted by more than two-thirds across high streets over the Easter weekend.

Overall, Easter shopping footfall among high street retailers here was down 76.4% - based on the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, UK footfall across the high street, shopping centres and retail parks fell by 83.1%, based on the same period a year earlier, according to the figures from Springboard.

In March, footfall in retail destinations had an unprecedented decline of 41.3% from the same period in 2019.

But the impact of the Government-enforced lockdown from coronavirus saw the year-on-year drop at an average of 61.5% in the final three weeks of March, reaching 81.4% in the final week.

In its latest report for March and Easter, Springboard said: "The impact of the lockdown was immediate and enormous; while in the first two weeks of the month, before the lockdown was implemented, footfall declined annually by an average of just 2.9%, in the final three weeks the year on year drop averaged 61.5%, reaching 81.4% in the last week."

Figures show central London saw the biggest slump in footfall numbers, with figures dropping by 92% over the Easter weekend, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: "It is likely that even when we are in recovery, the psychological impact of the pandemic will linger with social distancing continuing to be the new normal for some time to come.

"If this were to be the case, retail parks and the space they offer will be a favoured destination for many.

"In the meantime, as lockdown is likely to continue for some weeks yet, people in the UK will remember the role retail staff across grocery, pharmacy and every day essentials stores played in March 2020 and beyond in keeping it possible for families and households to continue to shop during such troubling times."

The latest UK-wide report for March said "for retail parks the picture was a little more nuanced; the panic buying that ensued when people realised that lockdown was an increasingly likely prospect, meant that the drop in footfall experienced in the third week of the month in high streets and shopping centres didn't occur until the fourth week in retail parks".

It added: "In the last week of the month, the drop in footfall in retail parks was 15% less than in high streets and shopping centres. Inevitably, retail parks will continue to fare better during the lockdown than shopping centres or high streets.

"The need to shop safely is paramount and with a premium placed by shoppers on suitable 'social distancing' large stores situated in more spacious environments are desired, these are most frequently found in retail parks."