Coronavirus: Most NI businesses could run out of cash in six months, survey finds

Most NI businesses could run out of cash in six months or less as three-fifths suffer a significant fall in income as a result of Covid-19 and lockdown, a survey has found.

The survey carried out last week by the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business advisors BDO also found that 85% of firms have furloughed some or all their staff to date.

And the majority reported that they had found the furlough scheme run by HMRC - which refunds companies the cost of 85% of employee salaries up until the end of June - straightforward to use.

Most businesses have less than six months cash reserves left - with two out of five saying they had one month or less of cash left in the coffers.

And 25% had applied for the government’s business interruption loan scheme. However, only one in 10 have received funds from the loan scheme - with some saying they will have to scale back operations as a result.

And of those who have not applied for the loans scheme, 25% said it was because they did not want to take on more debt.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “It is evident that many business owners are facing an acute cash flow crisis, as well as fears about the long-term impact of the lockdown.

"We welcome how the UK government has listened to the concerns of business to date and is taking steps to get cash to the front line where it is needed. However a lot of the support has increased business debt and this will hinder recovery unless there are more grant based systems.

“The Job Retention Scheme (furlough) has been extremely helpful for businesses. HMRC’s capacity to deal with the demand from business for the Job Retention Scheme has also been encouraging so far – and their staff who have been working under immense pressure to get it up and running deserve our recognition and thanks.

“Whilst this furlough scheme cannot be indefinite, it will need to run beyond June 30 in some form to help businesses transition toward a ‘new normal’ as the lockdown is eased.”