Coronavirus: Newry Reporter and Banbridge Chronicle halt publication

Two more local newspapers in Northern Ireland are suspending publication

The Newry Reporter and Banbridge Chronicle in Co Down said print and digital editions would stop from this week.

Reporter editor Paul Welsh said the weekly paper has been continuously published since 1867 "and it has taken the spread of the Covid-19 virus to almost stop us in our tracks".

Around 30 staff in commercial and editorial departments in both titles have been furloughed.

Other Northern Ireland local papers including The Spectator Group, which owns the Co Down Spectator, Newtownards Chronicle and Mourne Observer, have also said they are suspending publication as a result of a fall in revenues following the outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Some newspaper groups, including JPI Media, which owns the News Letter, have introduced pay cuts and put some sales staff on furlough.

Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life publisher INM said it is putting around 90 commercial staff across its operations on the island of Ireland on to furlough. They will be paid 90% of their salaries. Senior managers have also accepted temporary pay cuts of 10%.