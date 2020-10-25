Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 896 new cases reported by Department of Health

Death toll rises to 653Total cases since outbreak now 34,105Scroll down to read Sunday's blog

A further eight people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 896 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll in the region to 653 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 34,105. Some 6,898 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

There are currently 317 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 37 in intensive care and 27 requiring ventilation.

A total of 92 care homes are also dealing with coronavirus outbreaks.

The news comes after a green light was given to a financial support package for the taxi, private bus and coach sectors hit by the pandemic.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have granted Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon with the necessary powers to administer the scheme.

Ms Mallon has also been asked for further detail regarding her assessment of the impacts of the crisis on the road haulage sector.

First Minister Arlene Foster said taxis, private buses and coaches have faced a significant drop in business, while their overhead costs have continued.

.

"It is absolutely right that they should be able to avail of financial assistance to sustain them through this difficult time and I hope they will take some comfort in the knowledge that support will be forthcoming," she added.

Check out our live blog below to see how Sunday's developments unfolded: