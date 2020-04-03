Coronavirus: Northern Ireland faces 'dramatic' cut in vital air and sea links, warns Dodds

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said yesterday that there has been a "dramatic reduction" in connectivity in Northern Ireland - as aviation and ferry companies remain in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DUP MLA also outlined the "massive shock" to the local economy after it was revealed that another six people had died here after contracting Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 36.

Another 86 people were tested positive for the virus, bringing that total to 774.

Mrs Dodds was speaking during yesterday's daily press conference at Stormont Castle alongside Finance Minster Conor Murphy and Chief Nursing Officer Charlotte McArdle.

She said that the crisis immediately impacted the tourism and hospitality sector, but due to the lack of connectivity challenges are beginning to emerge in other parts of the region's economy.

"Northern Ireland is reliant on our air and sea connectivity, but with significant pressures on the aviation industry and on ferry companies we have seen a dramatic reduction in connectivity," said Mrs Dodds.

"The haulage industry is under tremendous stress with fewer return loads as a direct result of the impact of manufacturers in Great Britain.

"We need to move to ensure that domestic markets are protected.

"This week I have spoken to Alok Sharma, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, to remind them that strong transport links between GB and Northern Ireland are of vital importance to our economy and our supply chains, particularly our food supply chains.

"This morning I spoke to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, to press upon him the urgent need for a solution to this issue to be found without delay."

Mrs Dodds added that 17,000 jobs in the province have been notified to Invest NI as being furloughed, claiming that they would have "been lost altogether".

"This demonstrates the importance of the scheme for Northern Ireland," she said.

"However, greater clarity is needed from the Treasury and HMRC around the eligibility and I have been working all week to ensure that the relevant information goes out to employers."

The Upper Bann MLA also said that 10,000 small businesses in Northern Ireland have received financial assistance through the £10k grant scheme, while another 3,200 applications are currently being processed.

Mrs Dodds added that further announcements on the £25k scheme will be made next week.

"That represents over £100m that has already been paid out to small businesses across Northern Ireland and a further £170m in grants that will be paid in the coming days," she said.

"For those small business owners who have not yet received a payment I would encourage them to go on to NI Business Info and register today."

Commenting on the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the health service, Mrs Dodds said she was "heartened" that more than 40 companies are assisting in the search, while another 30 businesses have offered to help manufacture ventilators.

The Finance Minster explained that £140m has been allocated to the Department of Health to finance the purchase of PPE and Covid-19 tests and added that the Executive is working with both the British and Irish governments to procure the equipment.

Mr Murphy said: "The scale of the pandemic means this will necessitate multiple orders containing a range of products from a variety of suppliers.

"We are sourcing the market for supplies locally, nationally and internationally in places like China. There is clearly a global demand for these goods and equipment.

"We are wrapping up supplies from local companies including those that have re-purposed their business to help in the fight against the virus.

"We must protect frontline workers in this fast changing and challenging time. We will provide fuller updates as the supplies arrive and the PPE and testing must be ramped up without further delay."

Meanwhile, Ms McArdle said that the Northern Ireland health system has increased its ventilator total to 165 and further orders have been placed and are being processed.