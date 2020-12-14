Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 419 new cases as BMA chief says pre-Christmas lockdown 'logical'

Death toll rises to 1,129Cases since outbreak now 58,635Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council issues Improvement Notice against Abbeycentre and Primark following large queues at weekendScroll down to read how Monday's coverage unfolded

A further five people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 419 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 1,129 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 58,635. Some 3,273 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

All five fatalities happened within the current reported period, from 10am on Sunday to 10am on Monday.

There are currently 429 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 31 in intensive care and 24 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are at a 98% occupancy rate.

A total of 113 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after one of Northern Ireland's leading medics said another lockdown before the end of the month would be "logical" due to the current Covid figures here.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, said he has been playing particular attention to the number of outbreaks of the virus in care homes and those over the age of 60 who tested positive over the last week, to gauge the seriousness of the situation.

He said these factors will ultimately put pressure on Covid wards in hospitals and intensive care units.

Dr Black was speaking after restrictions on non-essential retail, close-contact services and parts of the hospitality industry were lifted last Friday after two weeks of closure.

From December 23 to 27 people from three households we also be allowed to meet indoors to facilitate Christmas gatherings.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Black said another lockdown now would be "logical".

"I think it is certainly true that between now and the end of the month we will be announcing another lockdown, the question is when. Do we do it proactively or do we wait until the figures are bad enough that we've no choice, I think that's where we are at the moment," he said.

"The logical decision now would be to go into another four weeks of lockdown, that would be the logical decision. We have pragmatism, we have Christmas, we have politicians who want to be able to give Christmas to the public. There will be a balance there that needs to be struck - have we gone to far and do we need to step back and bring in a lockdown like we would at any other time of the year?

"The infection rate is increasing, the health service is under increasing pressure, older people are becoming much more affected by this in the second wave. [Another lockdown] would be the decision we would make if it wasn't for the fact that we have Christmas coming."

Meanwhile, Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said it is the "personal responsibility" of every citizen in Northern Ireland to ensure they are obeying the law in relations to the Covid regulations.

He was speaking after huge crowds of customers were pictured queuing outside Primark in the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey over the weekend, sparking concerns over social distancing and the enforcement of Covid rules.

"It is up to the community, it is up to everyone to make it their personal responsibility that they obey the regulations," Mr Roberts said.

