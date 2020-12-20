Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further 13 deaths and 505 cases as Executive holds emergency meeting over restrictions

Death toll rises to 1,196Cases since outbreak now 61,942Executive to meet to discuss restrictions at 9pmScroll down to follow today's live blog

A further 13 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 505 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 1,196 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 61,942.

All of the 13 fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

There are currently 421 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 30 in intensive care and 24 requiring ventilation.

A total of 82 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

It comes as an emergency Executive meeting is to be held on Sunday night over Covid-19 restrictions.

A formal joint request for the meeting was submitted by Justice Minister Naomi Long, Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

It is understood that Health Minister Robin Swann also wrote to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister calling for an urgent meeting.

On Sunday afternoon, Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "The Executive will meet at 9pm tonight."

In a letter seen by PA news agency, the Naomi Long, Conor Murphy and Nichola Mallon raised concerns about the more infectious coronavirus variant found in England.

"The speed and scale of the virus transmission spread and the fact that it is so fast-moving is a cause for alarm to us all," they said.

"While our Executive met last Thursday and moved to take decisions ahead of others, it would be prudent for the full Executive to be briefed by the Minister of Heath and the chief medical officer and chief scientific officer at the earliest opportunity.

"We must satisfy ourselves that our regulations and restrictions over the Christmas period and those agreed over the coming six week period are sufficiently robust enough to safeguard public health in the context of these latest developments."

On Saturday, Arlene Foster, Michelle O'Neill and Robin Swann met with chief medical officer Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young on Saturday as rules were tightened in other parts of the UK.

They said the public should consider forming Christmas bubbles for December 25 only.

