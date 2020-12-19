Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further 17 deaths and 640 new cases reported by Department of Health

DoH death toll rises to 1,183Confirmed cases since outbreak now 61,437Scroll down to read Saturday's blog

Shoppers pictured in Belfast City Centre after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A further 17 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 640 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 1,183 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 61,437. Some 3,668 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

Of the 17 fatalities, 13 happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Friday to 10am on Saturday. The four remaining deaths happened previously.

There are currently 427 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 30 in intensive care and 23 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at 101% capacity.

A total of 82 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks.

Meanwhile, schools will reopen as planned in January, Education Minister Peter Weir has said, sparking criticism from teaching unions.

Mr Weir said "in the best interests of all pupils" he had decided all schools and other education settings would reopen in the first week of January.

Read more Covid: Minister Peter Weir under fire for insisting Northern Ireland schools reopen in early January

He moved to clarify the situation on Friday after teachers and parents demanded answers amid uncertainty around how education will operate during the six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland.

"My main priority has always been to protect our children's education, mental health and wellbeing. I believe that this can best be achieved through face-to-face learning and social engagement in schools," he said.

Justin McCamphill of the NASUWT, however, said an early return was "a disaster waiting to happen".

The teaching union official said he was "incredulous that the Minister of Education has chosen to email school principals at 8pm on the last day of term to tell them that schools will be fully reopening in January - with no more in the way of mitigations than the existing guidance around hand washing, ventilation, using protective bubbles combined with the already mixed messages on social distancing and face coverings".

It comes after the Executive agreed to a new lockdown, which will come into force on Boxing Day and last six weeks.

The first week of those measures will see the toughest lockdown yet introduced during the pandemic, with a form of curfew in operation from 8pm with shops closed from that time and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited until 6am.

Read more Shambles at Stormont shows world how not to handle a pandemic

Non-essential retail will close throughout the six weeks, as will close contact services. Hospitality outlets will be limited to takeaway services.

Organised sport will be also be banned, with elite sport included in the prohibition for the first week.

Check out our blog below to see how Saturday's developments unfolded: