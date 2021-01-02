Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further 26 deaths and 3,576 cases reported in just 48 hours

Death toll rises to 1,348Cases since outbreak now 76,410Restrictions eased across Northern IrelandScroll down to read Saturday's coverage

A further 26 Covid-related deaths and 3,576 new cases of the virus have been reported in the past 48 hours in Northern Ireland.

It brings the death toll to 1,348 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 76,410. Some 10,850 people have tested positive in the past seven days.

Of the 26 fatalities reported, 25 happened within the 48-hour period from 10am on December 31 to 10am on January 2, while the remaining death happened previously.

There are 483 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 35 in intensive care and 25 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at 99% capacity.

A total of 107 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after restrictions were eased across Northern Ireland, following a week of tightened lockdown measures.

A curfew had been in place from 8pm to 6am since Boxing Day in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, however this was lifted as of 12.01am on Saturday.

Takeways will now be able to operate until 11pm, while essential retail such as supermarkets and petrol stations can remain open past 8pm.

All non-essential retail and close contact services will stay shuttered for a further five weeks, with outdoor and indoor attractions also closed.

Household restrictions are also in place. A maximium of six people from no more than two households can meet in a private garden, while household gatherings are not allowed unless they are part of a bubble.

A 15-person limit has been put on outdoor gatherings in public parks and outdoor exercise is only allowed with members of your own household.

Meanwhile, police have revealed that more than 100 fines were handed out for breaches of the coronavirus regulations and 34 prohibition notices issued over house parties on New Year's Eve.

