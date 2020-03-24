Coronavirus: Northern Ireland shops bring in extra safety measures to protect workers

SuperValu, Centra, Mace and Musgrave MarketPlace have introduced new social distancing measures

Retailers are to bring in extra safety measures in a bid to protect staff working on the front line and shoppers from Covid-19.

Musgrave’s network of over 200 SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores across Northern Ireland and Musgrave MarketPlace branches in Belfast, Lurgan and Londonderry have had special perspex protective screens made.

They are suspended over cashiers’ desks in an effort to offer extra protection to staff and customers.

Similar measures have already been rolled out at supermarkets across the Republic in recent days.

Michael McCormack, managing director of Musgrave in Northern Ireland said customers will begin to notice a number of changes as part of social distancing and preventative measures.

He added: “When entering stores, customers will see reminders about social distancing at the entrance, along with hand sanitisers.”

Mr McCormack said staff will also manage the number of people going into stores.

He added: “There will be limitations on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time, depending on the store size.

“Once in-store, we would ask everyone to respect each other’s space and avoid contact with other customers by observing a social distance of two metres.”