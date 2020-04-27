Coronavirus: Postponed 2020 Balmoral Show cancelled

The Balmoral Show - the largest agricultural event in Northern Ireland - has been cancelled as the coronavirus crisis in Northern Ireland continues.

The show has been postponed from its original May dates to August. Around 120,000 attended the show last year at Balmoral Park.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) announced the cancellation of the show on Monday.

Organisers said they did not make the decision lightly but it was clear they did not have another option.

Dr Alan Crowe, RUAS chief executive said: “It is with deep regret that RUAS has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Balmoral Show, scheduled to take place from Wednesday August 18 to Saturday August 22.

“Please be assured that we did not come to this decision lightly, however after several meetings and the exploration of all alternative options, it became clear that we would have been unable to run the 2020 Show on the rearranged August dates during these unprecedented times."

Dr Crowe said organisers understand the cancellation will be "disappointing" for many but that because the Covid-19 pandemic endures, organisers had an obligation to protect the health and wellbeing of all staff and people due to attend the event.

“As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event with over 120,000 visitors each year, we are aware of the time, money and hard work put into attending the show by livestock exhibitors, competitors, sponsors, trade stands and suppliers," Dr Crowe said.

"With many local farmers, businesses and visitors facing financial uncertainty at present, we feel that everything is stacked against us in trying to run a Show in August.

“Moving forward, the RUAS will continue to take great pride in supporting and showcasing our local farming community and we plan to return next year with a Balmoral Show stronger than ever.”