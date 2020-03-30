Coronavirus Q&A: When can I leave my home and what businesses have to close in Northern Ireland?
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said police will use new laws to enforce coronavirus-related restrictions on public life only when "absolutely necessary".
It comes as tough new restrictions came into force in Northern Ireland for the public and businesses, which curb when people can leave the house and under what circumstances businesses can remain open.
They include new limitations on public movement, meaning you could be fined if you don't have a reasonable excuse for being outside your home.
Q. So under what circumstances can people be out in public?
Q. Are there any other reasons I can leave the house?
Yes, you can also leave the house to attend the funeral of someone in your household or a close family member, or to attend a funeral where family or household members can not attend.
You can also leave to fulfil a legal obligation, such as attending court or satisfying bail conditions.
The public may also leave the home to access critical public services, including childcare and/or educational facilities if they are still available to a parent, such as schools remaining open for the children of key workers. You may also leave to access social care services, for example or services to victims of crime.
If you are a minister or religious leader, you may go to your place of worship.
Permission has also been given to move house if moving is unavoidable.
For those who live in a home where a garden or yard is available, they are also allowed use those facilities.
Q. What happens if I leave the house and I don't have a reasonable excuse?
You may be issued with a fixed penalty notice if you do not have a reasonable excuse for being outside your home.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said a £60 penalty could be issued to those failing to comply with the measures, rising to £120 for a repeat offence and double thereafter - up to a maximum fine of £960.
The penalty would be issued if an adult aged over 18 fails to comply with instruction from a police officer to return to their home.
The fine of £60 can fall to £30 if paid within 14 days, while the highest fines of up to £5,000 will be reserved for businesses.
Q. Which businesses must close?
Meanwhile, the following types of businesses can continue to operate but are under a legal duty to adopt social distancing measures.
Q. How long will the new lockdown rules be in force for?
The Department of Health must review the need for the restrictions and requirements imposed by the Executive on the Northern Ireland public at least once every 21 days, with the first review being carried out by April 18th. The new powers are valid for a maximum period of six months.