Coronavirus restrictions give grocery sales a boost

Figures show a jump of over 9% with Lidl leading the way with 12% rise while Tesco has biggest market share

New restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus saw NI grocery sales rise by 9.1% as more shoppers upped their grocery spend in recent weeks.

The 52 weeks leading to October 4 saw shopping frequency, spend and basket size all grow, according to retail information specialist Kantar.

Its data also revealed that Lidl remains the fastest-growing supermarket out of all grocery multiples here.

The company increased its sales by 12.5% over the period and increased its share by 0.2 percentage points to 6.3%.

The German retailer currently has 39 stores in Northern Ireland.

Tesco, which has more than 50 stores here, was the second biggest performer over the period with its grocery sales rising by 9.8%, growing its share by 0.3 percentage points to hold the biggest chunk of the market at 35.4%.

Meanwhile Asda and Sainsbury's saw sales rise by 4.2% and 9% respectively.

Sainsbury's holds the second biggest share of the grocery market here with a 17% hold while Asda holds 16%.

Asda has 17 stores here and Sainsbury's has 14. US giant Walmart recently sold a majority stake in Asda to the billionaire Issa brothers in the UK.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, said: "Northern Irish grocery sales grew by 9.1% during the 52 weeks to October 4, 2020. That figure accelerated slightly over the latest 12 weeks, with sales up by 10% as the nation continues to adjust to the realities of life in a pandemic.

"Lidl once again took the crown as the top performing retailer this period - increasing its sales by 12.5% over the 52 weeks and gaining 0.2 percentage points in share. Significantly larger trips, with volumes up 15.4%, contributed an additional £29.7m to Lidl's overall growth.

"Tesco, Northern Ireland's largest retailer, increased its sales by 9.8% year on year and added 0.3 percentage points to its market share. Basket sizes expanded by 14.4% and contributed an additional £158.3m to Tesco's sales.

"It was Asda customers who made the biggest additions to their shop. Volumes grew by 20.7% and total sales by 4.2%. Sainsbury's sales rose by 9% and it remains the only retailer to see an uplift in trip frequency in the latest 52 weeks. A small jump in shopper visits to store by 2% contributed an additional £11.

"With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Northern Irish shoppers appear to be focused on health and hygiene, boosting sales of healthcare products and household cleaners by 18.8% and 17.9% respectively in the latest 12 weeks."

The data was revealed as NI approached its second-tightest restriction period since the onset of the pandemic and as families geared up for an extended mid-term break.

It also comes as hospitality venues face a four-week closure period, with only takeaway and delivery food services allowed.

In a separate report last month it was revealed that many consumers have already begun Christmas shopping.

BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor said total sales increased by 5.6% in September as a result.

And separate consumer spending figures from Barclaycard last month showed a 2% increase in credit card spending since February.