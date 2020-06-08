Coronavirus: Small shoots of recovery as Northern Ireland retailers see footfall rise by 6% last month

Footfall figures for Northern Ireland are showing slow signs of recovery as shoppers visiting retail outlets increased by over 6% in May compared to April.

Footfall for the month was down -75.1% compared to the same period last year but it was favourable in comparison to April's footfall drop of -80.3%.

The slight rise is down to the reopening of larger DIY stores and garden centres here in May, according to Springboard, the retail activity tracker organisation which published the report.

And the positive growth comes just as other non-essential retail stores in NI prepare to reopen today.

Shops selling non-essential items bought on a low-frequency basis and which have street or outdoor access can open from today.

According to the figures, retail parks are faring best in the current climate with a -55.1% drop in footfall, up from April's drop of -67.1%. The report also stated that overall footfall moved upwards in May from an annual decline of -59.1% in the first week to -50.8% by the last week.

Footfall in high streets and shopping centres have suffered the biggest blow as they saw footfall figures sit at -73.6% and by -79.7% respectively in comparison to the same period last year.

Smaller high streets have been the most resilient among all high streets as consumers stayed local. Footfall in regional cities declined by -88.8% in May compared with -41.4% across the smallest high streets.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard marketing and insights director, said: "What has become clear, but what is not obvious from the headline rate, is the shift in consumer behaviour away from large towns and cities to smaller more local centres. The 20 high streets across the UK with the most modest drops in footfall in April (each less than -60.0%) are all small centres. In contrast, the 20 high streets with the greatest drops in footfall, which average -89.7%, comprise major city centres and large towns."

She added: "In contrast to pre-coronavirus days when small high streets were facing an increasing struggle to attract shoppers, the path of recovery for retail may well be led by smaller high streets which can offer both safety and community benefits. For larger destinations, the emphasis on safety suggests that those environments that have the capability to control shopper numbers - such as retail parks and shopping centres - will be the next phase of recovery, followed by large towns and cities which inevitably face issues around pedestrian congestion."

Ms Wehrle said retailers' attention to health and safety strategies will be key to growing footfall in coming weeks and months. She added: "Given the prevailing concern for the safety of both customers and staff post-lockdown, it is clear that tracking the level of occupancy, and being seen to do so, will be key in ensuring retail destinations can deliver environments that returning shoppers will feel comfortable in visiting."