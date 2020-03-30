Coronavirus: Ulster Carpets to run down operations saying threats made after 'ill-informed commentary'

Ulster Carpet has said it is to "run down" some of its operations saying threats have been made against employees after it found itself thrust into the limelight for continuing to work on during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Portadown business stressed it has at all times followed official government advice. It also said some of its companies in the group had been developing products to help with the fight against the virus.

The firm was told by deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to shut up shop during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was not an essential service.

However, First Minister Arlene Foster said those businesses which could continue to operate and employ social distancing measures could continue to work.

Ulster Carpets said it had been "very disappointed by some of the ill-informed commentary" used against the company.

"We would request that this would cease as it has created an atmosphere in which abuse and threats have been issued against many of our employees," a company spokesman said.

"We utterly deplore such threats and abuse and urge everyone to work together in a positive spirit at this critical time."

Ulster Carpets, which employs around 600 people, said its aim was to provide employment for the mid-Ulster area in line with a pledge made by founder George Walter Wilson in 1938.

The company said it was committed to providing a safe working environment for all its workers and had adhered to government advice and "taken full note" of the new regulations that came into force over the weekend.

"Specifically this included taking all necessary precautions as outlined and observing social distancing," a company spokesman said.

"Recognising that we operate from multiple global locations we had prepared detailed contingency plans to take account of different potential scenarios.

"As a consequence of the deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation in Northern Ireland, continuing to follow scientific advice and in line with our company contingency planning, we have decided to initiate a run down of some elements of our production until further notice."

The spokesman continued: "We will activate this plan in an orderly manner within days. Our key priority at all times has been to protect the health of our employees and all those in the community. The Ulster Carpet Group ethos puts the health and wellbeing of its people first.

"Through this reduction process we will ensure all contractually based orders are fulfilled and our sales and support services remain operational to secure future work for our world-class production team.

"The jobs of those impacted by the run down will be protected and subject to full consultation. They will of course be covered by the UK Government Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme Regulations.

"Throughout this very difficult process for our employees we have worked very closely with our shop stewards on a continual basis and this has been very helpful to all concerned.

"Clearly, the economic consequences for Northern Ireland from this pandemic are going to be severe with very dire consequences but our present focus is to do all we can to contribute to the general fight against the virus and assist the frontline medics in their heroic efforts to deal with this health emergency.

"A number of companies in the Ulster Carpets Group have already been adapting and converting their processes to produce goods and parts which we believe will help in the fight against the impact of Covid-19."