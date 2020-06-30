Coronavirus: World adapts with pop-up legal signings in Belfast and home part-exchanges

Lockdown has brought a resurgence in drive-in cinemas and drive-thru restaurants - now a Belfast law firm is offering a 'pop-up' signing station.

McKees Solicitors in Belfast - along with a digital tech developer and a building firm offering 'part-exchange' when buying a home - are coming up with a new way of doing business as lockdown eases but concerns remain over Covid-19.

McKees said the new centre on Boucher Road would be a handy place for clients to park up and see to things such as the swearing of affidavits and statutory declarations, and the witnessing of deeds and wills.

Chris Ross, managing partner of McKees, said: "Due to the restrictions that have been in place over recent months, people are more conscious of their movements and the places they visit.

"We hope that this convenient location with free parking outside the front door, will help people avoid busy buildings and confined spaces and enable our clients and colleagues to have documents signed and witnessed in a matter of minutes."

And he said the firm is also throwing open use of the facility to other legal practices.

Meanwhile, a tech developer has come up with a digital booking service which integrates businesses' Facebook pages with a user friendly appointment system.

Dean Walker

Dean Walker said his Diary Angel system would allow firms such as hairdressers and beauticians to manage remote bookings 24/7.

Mr Walker said his system would make the reopening of such businesses - hairdressers reopen next Monday - more efficient and cost-effective.

It adds a 'call to action' button to a business Facebook page, providing clients with access to a business's online diary.

Meanwhile, housebuilder Braidwater has announced a new 'part-exchange' scheme for buyers of its new Beech Hill View and Gleann Elagh developments in Londonderry.

Houses at Beech Hill View

It said the scheme was intended to remove some of the stress of house moves.

Buyers can secure, buy and move into their new Braidwater home, while the company takes ownership of their existing home for future sale.