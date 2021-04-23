Cosmetics brand BPerfect opening Derry megastore

Home-grown cosmetics brand BPerfect has announced the opening of a new megastore in Londonderry.

The 2,200 square foot store in Foyleside Shopping Centre will open on May 1 with the creation of eight new jobs.

The company, which was founded by entrepreneur Brendan McDowell, already has a store in Belfast’s CastleCourt shopping centre.

Mr McDowell, who is from Annalong in Co Down, founded the company in Belfast in 2012 with just £500.

Since then he has developed the brand to reach what it described as “cult-like status amongst celebs, style influencers and beauty devotees across the globe”.

Its make-up is now stocked by 2,000 retailers worldwide.

Mr McDowell said: “We are absolutely buzzing to open our second store in beautiful Derry-Londonderry.

“The north west has always been huge supporters of our brand and the people have always been so welcoming and I am personally so excited that this is our next move.”

He said the store would have “colourful, glitzy, amazing interior décor” and would sell its new Perfect Storm make-up palette.

He added: “We also want to mirror what we have done in Belfast and to work with local charities who need our support. Plans are already afoot, and we look forward to making a difference where we can.

“Our Belfast store has exceeded all expectations and despite being closed for four months, our online sales have gone through the roof.

“The past 12 months have been both a challenge and also a very real opportunity for us to grow our online brand.

“However, nothing beats being present on the high streets of our two leading cities in Northern Ireland.”