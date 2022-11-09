Cosmetics retailer Rituals to open third Northern Ireland store in Derry’s Foyleside Shopping Centre

The beauty retailer Rituals is to open a new store in Derry’s Foyleside Shopping Centre later this week.

The new shop will open its doors on Thursday and will be the third in Northern Ireland, joining the flagship store in Belfast’s Victoria Square and the recently opened space in the Ballymena’s Tower Centre in September.

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome another esteemed high street brand to the centre, just as we begin gearing up for the busy festive period.

“Rituals’ commitment to sustainability and wellbeing is impressive, and their dedication towards utilising recyclable materials for their diverse range of products is sure to leave a lasting impact on our customers.

“It is fantastic to see so many shoppers back in the centre in recent months, and with renowned retailers such as Rituals now present at Foyleside, we’re sure to welcome many more in the coming weeks and months.”

Rituals confirmed the first 50 store guests will receive a luxury goody bag.

Read more Cosmetics retailer Rituals to open second store in Northern Ireland

Penny Grivea, managing director for Rituals in the UK and Ireland said: “We are so excited to be opening this stand-alone store in Foyleside Shopping Centre, expanding the Rituals interactive experience in Northern Ireland.

“Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life.

“The new Rituals store will help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products that will help them to balance the body, mind and soul.

This opening marks an exciting time for the brand in growing our retail presence across the UK and Ireland.”