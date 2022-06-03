Cost-of-living concerns ‘likely’ behind 12.9% decline in footfall for NI shopping centres

Households are struggling with soaring energy prices and inflation of 9%, which may now be affecting discretionary spending.

Northern Ireland shopper numbers were lower in May than in April, with concerns that the cost-of-living crisis is affecting spending habits, according to a report today .

The data from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium and Sensormatic IQ, which compares footfall with the pre-pandemic figures of 2019, showed it had declined by 12.9% in May, which was 1.2 percentage points worse than April.

It was also steeper than the UK average decline of 12.5% on 2019.

Households are struggling with soaring energy prices and inflation of 9%, which may now be affecting discretionary spending. Shopping centre footfall in Northern Ireland had slumped by 12.8% compared to May 2019, which was worse than a decline of 12.4% in April.

However, shopping centres in the UK as a whole had seen a decline of 26.7%, suggesting those here are bearing up relatively well. In Belfast, footfall in May was down 13.6% on May 2016, which was a slight improvement on April.

Kerry Curran, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said: “Figures for May show total footfall in Northern Ireland down 12.9% on pre-pandemic figures from 2019. This is broadly in line with the rest of the UK, which has shown shoppers slow to return to in-store shopping experiences.

“Shopping centres in Northern Ireland, however, are performing well in comparison to the UK with footfall down just 12.8%… placing Northern Ireland at the top of the table for shopping centre footfall recovery.

“Belfast as a shopping destination continued to see month-on-month improvements, although footfall in the city remains lower than in the same period in 2019.

“It is likely that concerns over rising cost-of-living and uncertainty in the economic outlook continue to be reflected in May’s lower shopper levels.”

Ms Curran said June would hopefully see more shoppers return to high streets and shopping centres.

She added: “It is essential that an Executive is in place to take actions to support consumers through the cost-of-living crisis and to help the retail industry continue its slow recovery.”