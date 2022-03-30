Cost of living crisis: 30% in Northern Ireland report they would struggle with an unexpected £300 bill

The rising cost of living emerged as the biggest concern among people, the annual Which? Consumers in Northern Ireland survey found

Nearly a third of people here would struggle to afford an unexpected bill of just £300, according to a survey by consumer publication Which?

The rising cost of living emerged as the biggest concern among people, the annual Which? Consumers in Northern Ireland survey found.

Close to a third of the 1,000 questioned, 30%, reported they would not be able to afford an unexpected bill of £300 either through their regular income or via savings.

Most of these would either borrow money or cut back on essentials to cover such the amount, but five per cent said they would not be able to pay it at all. This rises to one in seven, 15%, of those with a household income of £21,000 or less.

A large number, 85%, said they were worried about energy prices, an increase on the half of respondents (52%) who responded in the same way last year. The survey was carried in November and December before even greater price hikes. People here were significantly more likely to be worried about fuel prices than in other devolved nations.

Seven in ten people said they had already experienced increased energy prices in December 2021, compared to a maximum 55% in any of the other nations of the UK. This is likely linked to the fact prices increased here several times over the year, while a cap remained in place elsewhere.

Nearly half, 46%, of people said they put the heating on less, whilst over four in ten had reduced their use of lights and appliances around the home. A fifth shopped around for a better deal, significantly more than in the other nations.

Two-thirds reported they had noticed higher food prices. Many of those who had experienced higher food prices also reported adapting their behaviour by buying cheaper alternative products or cheaper brands or shopping around in other stores or online shops.

Close to one in ten reported skipping meals.

"It is clear that many households are going to need substantial support in the coming months. This needs to reach those that are most vulnerable and support people in the short-term as they deal with higher energy costs," Which? concluded.

"In addition to the financial assistance that is being provided by the government, companies need to make sure they are ready to support customers in financial distress and treat their customers fairly."

Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Which?, noted the concern over rising prices and argued the war in the Ukraine is going to mean higher prices for longer.

“Many more households will need support as energy bills and other costs rise this year. Businesses and regulators — as well as the UK and Northern Irish governments — must work quickly to ensure they are ready to support anyone struggling to make ends meet." Ms Concha said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​