Cost overruns and delays at Ulster University Belfast campus build and children's hospital anger Stormont watchdog

Civil Service slammed for hold-ups with UU's Belfast campus and the new children's hospital, among others

A Stormont watchdog has said it's appalled by delays to the £250m Belfast Ulster University campus, as it warned accountability for capital projects needs to be sharpened at the top of the Civil Service.

The Public Accounts Committee today published its report on major capital projects - such as a regional children's hospital that's been delayed by around five years and is 60% over budget.

It also highlights the prolonged hold-ups in work on the city centre campus.

It had been beset by delays even before contractor Lagan Construction Group went into administration two years ago, the year the project was to complete.

The work was then resumed by joint venture partner Sacyr Somagu, but is still not completed six years on. The PAC said: "The committee is appalled by the scale of overruns encountered on the Ulster University Greater Belfast development project.

"It considers that this is indicative of poor project management. The committee intends to closely monitor the progress of this project."

It was among seven flagship infrastructure projects identified as high-priority by the Executive in 2015.

None will meet their original time and cost estimates.

One of them, the redevelopment of Casement Park GAA stadium in west Belfast, was given the go-ahead by Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon last week.

The PAC added that it was "deeply concerned about existing accountability mechanisms and this level of overspend, given that the additional funds incurred could have been invested in infrastructure, hospitals, roads, transportation or schools".

The watchdog also criticises Head of the Civil Service (HOCS) Sir David Sterling, who leaves the post at the end of this year.

It quotes Sir David as saying that "the permanent secretary in each department is under the direction and control of the particular minister...", and that he told the PAC "he cannot tell other permanent secretaries what to do".

The PAC added: "The committee finds this difficult to accept and considers that the HOCS was understating his role, and that this structure dilutes the accountability process and leads to silo working, with no joined-up thinking."

Mark Spence, designate managing director of the Construction Employers Federation, said: "Today's report is a welcome vindication of the concerns and frustrations the construction industry has long had with the commissioning and delivery of major capital projects by the Northern Ireland Executive.

"The committee's report quite rightly identifies significant, recurrent stumbling blocks relating to accountability, flaws in procurement, tortuous business case approval processes and the speed of our regional planning system, as well as its ability to deal with vexatious challenges."

And he said the report reinforced the CEF's own ambitions for reform, such as a centralised procurement and delivery agency.

Mr Spence added the report showed that conditions could be created to enable the Executive to deliver key infrastructure projects on time and on budget.