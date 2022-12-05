Council approves plans for new 120-home ‘family focused’ neighbourhood in Lisburn

An artist's impression of the newly approved 120 home neighbourhood on the Ballinderry Road (RPP Architects)

An artist's impression of the newly approved 120 home neighbourhood on the Ballinderry Road (RPP Architects)

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has confirmed it has approved plans for a new 120-home ‘family-focused neighbourhood’ on the Ballinderry Road.

The plans for the new housing complex were signed-off by the City Council’s planning committee after they were brought forward by Apex Housing Association (Apex).

Apex said the new homes were needed “in order to meet the growing need in Lisburn for what they called “high-quality social and affordable housing for both families and the over-55s population”.

The new homes will be a mix of housing types “designed to reflect the family-focused nature of the development.”

The range of houses will include 7 x affordable dwellings, 76 x 3 person 2-bedroom general needs dwellings, 14 x 5-person 3-bedroom general needs dwellings, 6 x Complex Needs dwellings/bungalows, 8 x 2-person 1-bedroom general needs apartments (own door access) and 9 x 3-person 2-bedroom Category 1 apartments for the over-55s.

In a statement, Apex’s Director of Development, Barry Kerr said “We’re delighted to see Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s planning committee approve our proposals for 120 new homes on the Ballinderry Road."

“”We’ve worked closely with both the planning team in the council and the local community to inform and guide the proposals through the consultation process and it’s great to see this hard work bear fruit.”

He said the company reached out to “as many local residents and stakeholders as possible” during the process, which resulted in “hundreds of visits” to the website set up during the pre-application community consultation process.

Sam McKee, Director at planning consultants, Turley, added “We’re delighted to have supported Apex to secure the approval for 120 new homes from Lisburn’s planning committee. The site offers a true mix of home that will work to support the NIHE need in the Lisburn with a strong amenity offering including a new playpark within the site."

Construction on the new homes is set to begin in 2023.