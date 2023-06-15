Councillor ‘torn’ as Harbour Bar seeks licence for outside seating

The Harbour Bar and Harbour Bistro in Portrush has applied for a pavement cafe licence one month after a court withdrew a charge accusing the pub of placing furniture in a public place.

Owey Enterprises Limited, which owns the Harbour Bar and Ramore enterprises in the town, was charged with placing furniture in a public area for food with no permit between May 4, 2021, and July 7, 2021, outside the Harbour Bar.

After Owey Enterprises Limited pleaded not guilty at Coleraine courthouse, the charge was withdrawn and a caution was administered.

At a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council this week, it was heard that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it would not back any pavement cafe licence due to the size of the footpath outside the Harbour Bar.

Guidance in the Licensing of Pavement Cafes Act (Northern Ireland) 2014 says that the minimum footpath width should be two metres “in areas of high pedestrian activity”.

However, the proposals would leave the remaining footpath measuring one metre.

According to a report submitted to the council’s environmental services committee, the DfI said this is “not adequate to allow pedestrians/wheelchair users to safely pass without having to move onto the carriageway”.

SDLP councillor Michael Coyle highlighted that, as well as wheelchair and pram users, narrow footpaths can also “create a problem” for people with poor vision.

DUP councillor Sharon McKillop emphasised that the application does not “meet the criteria for a pavement licence”.

However, she added: “I am torn because businesses are there to generate business and meet customer needs and there will be customers that will want to sit outside and enjoy the sun. This has been the case in that area for many years.

“We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. The footpath doesn’t lend itself very well generally for disabled access.”

Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson said “wheelchair users and people with disabilities are paramount in this situation”.

The final consensus of the committee was to defer the decision to allow council officers to speak again to the Harbour Bar and DfI about the plans.