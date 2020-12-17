Court's decision on Heathrow's third runway is welcomed in NI

Hopes ruling will be step towards securing logistics hub and £5bn economic boost

Heathrow Airport Ltd successfully overturned an earlier ruling that the Government had failed to take account of its own climate commitments when it approved its plans for a third runway.

The west London airport said the latest decision will "allow global Britain to become a reality".

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Ballykelly are Northern Ireland frontrunners for the location of a logistics hub where work for the new runway would be carried out. In total, 18 potential UK sites were shortlisted for the hub - which, it has been said, would bring a £5bn economic boost here.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the prospect of the expansion. "Heathrow offers local businesses access to the British market and to a wide range of global destinations which are important for export growth, foreign direct investment and tourism," she said.

"Its expansion would create growth opportunities for the whole of the UK, including NI and sends a clear message to international investors, trading partners and competitors that the UK is at the heart of the global economy."

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley said the court decision was a step towards securing a major infrastructure project for Northern Ireland.

"We have already been well ahead of the curve in setting up for a Heathrow expansion hub - though that process was paused because of the previous court decision.

"Hopefully this is a positive message for Antrim at the end of a difficult year."

Environmental groups and other opponents of the expansion project described the outcome as "incredibly disappointing" but insisted there "remains real doubt" about whether the third runway will ever happen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposed the third runway plans when he was London's mayor and promised to "lie down ... in front of those bulldozers" to stop it being built.

Under the terms of the Paris Agreement, the UK must take measures to limit global warming to well below 2C.

The Court of Appeal considered the case following a challenge by a group of councils in London affected by the expansion, environmental charities and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

In late February, three leading judges concluded that former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's support for the project in an Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) did not meet the Government's pledge to tackle climate change.

But giving a summary of the Supreme Court's ruling yesterday, Lord Sales said Mr Grayling's decision was lawful and he was under "no obligation" to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the ANPS.

A Heathrow spokesman said its expansion was the only means to "connect all of Britain to all of the growing markets of the world, helping to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in every nation and region of our country.

"Demand for aviation will recover from Covid-19 and the additional capacity at an expanded Heathrow will allow Britain as a sovereign nation to compete for trade and win against our rivals in France and Germany.

"Heathrow has already committed to net-zero and this ruling recognises the robust planning process that will require us to prove expansion is compliant with the UK's climate change obligations, including the Paris climate agreement."