Covid-19 drives rise in shop and office vacancy rate

Local shop and office vacancy rates have grown as the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll on the commercial property sector, according to a report out today.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank study said that industrial buildings were the only part of the market where demand was growing.

Looking ahead, surveyors expect rents on industrial premises to increase.

However, their outlook for retail and office space was gloomy after vacancy rates rose "significantly" in the last quarter of 2020.

High street shop vacancies have grown after famous brands like Cath Kidston went out of business last year.

Even more are to follow as a result of the sales of Debenhams and Arcadia brands like Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge to online retailers.

The deals will lead to the closure of Debenhams and Arcadia shops around Northern Ireland, adding to the vacancies resulting from the loss of Oasis and Warehouse, sold last year to Debenhams buyer Boohoo.

The RICS said that demand for retail and office space was falling and more spaces were becoming empty. The availability of industrial space is also falling.

The trend for working from home since the outbreak of the pandemic in March has also weakened demand for new space.

However, US law firm Baker McKenzie, which occupies 40,000 sq ft of the City Quays development at Belfast Harbour, indicated it had not cut back on existing space.

A spokeswoman said: "We have not reduced our office space at City Quays and have no current intention to do so."

Business advisory firm PwC is going ahead with its relocation from Waterfront Plaza to new offices with room for 3,000 people at Merchant Square in Belfast city centre.

RICS economist Tarrant Parsons said: "With the economy facing a further setback towards the end of the year, hampered by a renewed tightening in restrictions, it is unsurprising that conditions remain challenging across portions of the commercial real estate market.

"Both the office and retail sectors continue to see occupier and investor demand diminish, with expectations for rents and capital values remaining deeply negative for the time being.

"Having said that, the industrial sector seems to go from strength to strength.

"Indeed, supported by more favourable structural dynamics, demand for industrial/logistics space accelerated noticeably over the latest survey period.

"As a result, already positive rental growth projections across the sector were revised higher in the fourth quarter results."

Gary Barr, relationship director for commercial real estate at Ulster Bank, added: "Unsurprisingly, demand for industrial space continues to increase as some of the structural changes in the economy are exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Overall, though, the environment remains very challenging for many customers."