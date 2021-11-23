Covid delivered a huge blow to self-employed

The future of entrepreneurship is at risk in Northern Ireland because of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on self-employed people, an event will hear today.

In August, the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency estimated that the number of self-employed workers has dropped by 46,000 or 34% since the start of the pandemic, leaving a total of 91,000.

Workers in fields such as hairdressing have left self-employment following the pressure of lockdowns on their ability to make a living.

A group of business, education and policy groups are meeting today to discuss solutions around boosting Northern Ireland’s business creation record.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said it hopes today’s BackToTheStartUp Summit at the MAC Theatre will highlight the issue.

Northern Ireland has a historically “poor level of business creation” said the FSB, adding that its rate was lagging other parts of the UK.

Tina McKenzie, FSB UK deputy chair of policy and advocacy, said: “For too long we have neglected entrepreneurship or failed to address barriers which stop some in our society considering starting a business, or feeling able to come forward with a big idea.

“We need to embed entrepreneurship in our education system, and create a society which celebrates its current entrepreneurs, in order to inspire those who may come after.”

She added: “The talent of our people is not in question — but we need to create the right culture and conditions to enable more people to first consider starting a business, and then help them to succeed.”

Professor Mark Durkin, executive dean of Ulster University Business School, said: “Ensuring we have a vibrant entrepreneurial culture is not just important for entrepreneurs but is key for wider value creation with respect to improving living standards, achieving social outcomes, and increasing economic prosperity and possibility.”