Covid hospitality rules relaxed: What do pub owners say?

Hospitality rules are set to change on Halloween, at long last, with businesses being asked to check for vaccine certificates, however this will not be a legal requirement.

Dancefloors will also be open to revellers, with the wearing of face coverings again not being mandatory. The Belfast Telegraph spoke to those in the hospitality industry to get their views on the changes.

Pedro Donald, owner of the Sunflower pub and the American Bar in Belfast, said asking owners to implement vaccine checks would prove difficult.

"We haven't decided yet (if we'll ask for vaccine info), so we're going to sit down with our managers and see," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"But it would prove very difficult to enforce and people have different views on the subject of vaccines. Of course it would also cost more as we would have to put staff on the door in order to check people's vaccine or Covid status.

"We wouldn't be a dance place really, so we don't really have to worry about face coverings on the dancefloor."

One rural pub owner, who did not wish to be named, said checking Covid/vaccine status would be "impossible to carry out when you know everyone so well", regardless if you may disagree with their opinions regarding the vaccine and Covid in general.

The hospitality industry has long been arguing against the social distancing rules in pubs and clubs, which have now been scrapped, allowing customers to be able to move around and eat and drinking standing up, if they so choose.

Eugene Madden, owner of Madden's Bar in Antrim, said he will be asking for vaccine certificates.

"We will be asking for vaccine certificates, for health and safety reasons, but this will mean having to put on more staff to check," he said.

"We also have a QR code scanner set up to help with contact tracing, so we've already been doing our bit. Regarding facemasks on the dancefloor, no. Once you've allowed people to get up dancing, you can't be asking them to wear facemasks as well, it just wouldn't work."

Morgan Lindsay, a manager at Ruby's Bar in Antrim, said the Covid vaccine issue is something they will "definitely take stock of".

"We're already compliant with track and trace, so if this is something we should do in terms of continuity and safety, I would imagine we will," he said.

"We're certainly happy the dancefloors are back open, for the customers more than anything, because after all we're here to serve the customers. Face coverings on the dancefloor would be something we’ll have to sit down and discuss with senior management."

Hospitality Ulster chief, Colin Neill, welcomed the changes, which he said will be a "huge relief" to those in the industry.

"The Executive has asked for a voluntary vaccine passport initiative to be introduced. We will work in partnership with the Executive to develop guidance for our industry to ensure that hospitality businesses continue to provide a Covid secure environment as we return to proper trading," he said.

"We encourage all business owners to take up the voluntary scheme and use it as an opportunity to reassure customers. The sector has already gone above and beyond to protect customers and staff from Covid-19 with a number of measures introduced in bars, hotels, restaurants and coffee shops. Our staff and customers' safety remains a high priority as we learn to live with the virus.

"We acknowledge these positive decisions by the Executive, which will be a huge relief to business owners and staff in the hospitality sector, and we look forward to working with ministers on these next steps to recovery. Our industry stands ready to bounce back and bring economic prosperity to our economy as we begin the recovery process in earnest."